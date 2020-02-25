|
|
James Thomas Henderson
Simpsonville - James Thomas "JT" Henderson, 83, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Born July 25, 1936, in the Fairview Community of Simpsonville, SC, he was the son of the late Franklin Guy Henderson and Marie (Cooley) Henderson.
He was a member of Simpsonville First Baptist Church and Men's Bible Class. He was a 1954 graduate of Simpsonville High School. He was employed for over 50 years by Huntington & Guerry Electric Company. His work ethic, knowledge and friendliness earned him an admirable respect among his peers and customers alike.
He is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Patricia (Coker) Henderson; his children, Scot Henderson (Sandra) and Holly Edgeworth (John); his granddaughter, Ariel Edgeworth; his brother, William Henderson; and nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Franklin Guy Henderson, II.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Simpsonville First Baptist Church Chapel, 3 Hedge Street, Simpsonville, SC, 29681. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Burial will follow in the Simpsonville Municipal Cemetery, Park Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to a .
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020