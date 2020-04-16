|
James Thurston Darby
Anderson County - James Thurston Darby joined his Heavenly Father on Wed., April 8th. He was born in Anderson County, SC, to Sloan Allen Darby and Kate Wilson Darby on November 19, 1926. After serving in the US Army during 1945-1946, he soon started a lifelong career as a truck driver for Winn Dixie until his retirement in 1992. He also loved his church, Taylors First Baptist in Taylors, SC, where he was a member for nearly 45 years. Thurston is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Betty Revis Darby, his parents, and four sisters. He is survived by his loving daughter, Gwendolyn Darby Ellington, her husband Joel, grandson Kyle Ellington, his wife Amanda, and great grandsons Aiden and Declan, his special friend Edna Hill, his "across the street daughter," Gaye Sentell Reese, his little buddy Dexter, and 3 sisters. A graveside service will be held at a future date to be determined at Garden of Memories in Belton, SC. In lieu of flowers to the family, please contribute to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice) in Greensboro, NC, or to veterans charities Gary Sinise Foundation or .
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020