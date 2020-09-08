James Vaughan
Greenville - James Leonard Vaughan, 93, husband of the late Faye Eugenia Owens Vaughan, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born in Mauldin, he was a son of the late William and Pauline Vaughan. A U.S. Army, Korean War, Combat Veteran, he was the retired owner of F.E. Enterprises. He was a former member of Grove Station Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, James L. Vaughan, Jr. (Vickie) of Piedmont; daughters, Margaret L. Vaughan DeMarco (Anthony J.) of Monroeton, PA, Lisa Vaughan Holbrooks (David) of Piedmont, and Archie Denise Holbrooks (Richard) of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Abby, Joe, Chris, Becky, Megan, and Amy; and six great-grandchildren, Lydia, Noah, Owen, Emily, Charity, and Elan.
The last surviving member of his immediate family, he was predeceased by five sisters; and five brothers.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, with the service to follow at 2:00. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made either to Miracle Hill Ministries or Gideons International.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com