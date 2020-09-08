1/1
James Vaughan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Vaughan

Greenville - James Leonard Vaughan, 93, husband of the late Faye Eugenia Owens Vaughan, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Born in Mauldin, he was a son of the late William and Pauline Vaughan. A U.S. Army, Korean War, Combat Veteran, he was the retired owner of F.E. Enterprises. He was a former member of Grove Station Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, James L. Vaughan, Jr. (Vickie) of Piedmont; daughters, Margaret L. Vaughan DeMarco (Anthony J.) of Monroeton, PA, Lisa Vaughan Holbrooks (David) of Piedmont, and Archie Denise Holbrooks (Richard) of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Abby, Joe, Chris, Becky, Megan, and Amy; and six great-grandchildren, Lydia, Noah, Owen, Emily, Charity, and Elan.

The last surviving member of his immediate family, he was predeceased by five sisters; and five brothers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, with the service to follow at 2:00. Burial will be at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made either to Miracle Hill Ministries or Gideons International.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Tabernacle
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
02:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Tabernacle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved