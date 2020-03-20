|
|
James "Jim" Vergas
Greenville - Sadly James "Jim", husband of the late Sophia Vergas, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was well loved by all who knew him. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina Greensboro with a Bachelor's Degree in English. Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia he moved to Greenville, South Carolina shortly after graduation. He worked as a representative for several local insurance companies before founding his own insurance agency. He subsequently opened, Investment Advisory Services, providing financial services to a number of clients. He was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Greenville, SC and proudly served as a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years and participated or lead in various other activities. He is survived by his loving sons Dean and Paul, daughter-in-law Missy, and two grandsons Jack & Nick. He is also survived by many cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Due to the current situations facing the community the funeral has been limited to family only.
Visitation will be at 10:30am at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral followed by the funeral at 11am with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020