James W. Cooper, Jr.
Simpsonville - Jake Cooper (71) of Simpsonville passed away on August 3, 2019 after a short battle with lung and liver cancer. He was born in Beaufort, SC, son of the late J.W. Cooper, Sr. and the late Sue D. Mahoney. His family later moved to Greenville where he graduated in 1965 from Greenville High School.
In July of 1966 he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Intrepid including 1 tour of Vietnam. He then joined the United States Army and served 2 additional tours in Vietnam. The Army re-activated him in 1990 and he did 2 tours as a First Sergeant in Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Jake retired from the Army Reserves after 28 years of service earning the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, as well as many other awards and decorations. Jake also retired from Greenville County Recreation District after 21 years of service where he was a maintenance supervisor for all the pools in the Recreation District. Jake has been very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, serving numerous years as Commander of VFW Post 1845 in Simpsonville and, most recently, as quartermaster.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Betsy; 2 sons Trey (Dixie), and Matt (Melissa); and 4 grandchildren, Hannah, James, Joseph, and Dalton; brothers, Gregg (Linda), Ken (Mary Jane), and Bob; brother-in-law, Donnie (Mindy) Buhrmaster of Mount Pleasant; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Jake was predeceased by his youngest son, Joey Cooper; his sister, Jane Cooper Carson; and nephew, Johnathan Henderson.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Open Arms Hospice for their exceptional care during Jake's illness. Their compassion and dedication to both Jake and Betsy is so greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Jake's life with full military honors will be held on Sunday, August 11 at 2 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 313 North Main Street, Simpsonville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 7, 2019