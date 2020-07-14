James "Jubb" W. Fowler
Greenville - James "Jubb" Washington Fowler, 68, loving husband and spiritual partner in the Christian faith of 33 years to Tracy Alexander Fowler, RAN into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday July11, 2020. He fought valiantly for life as anyone who knew James would imagine. While it may seem that death won, we know beyond any doubt that the victory is his to be in the presence of his Lord!
Born in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Max America Fowler and Thelma Bishop Fowler Wallace and step-son of the late James Wallace.
James was a devoted Christian and member of Taylors First Baptist Church where he enjoyed Bible Study with The Link Life Group. He was a Clemson University graduate and loved cheering on the Tigers. He also found great joy working alongside his family at Fowler Interiors and endeared himself to many clients through the years. James was an incredibly funny, loving, and loyal son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend to many.
Additional survivors include sons, Nathaniel Max Fowler, Dustin Alexander Fowler and partner, Jamie Lipgens, all of Greenville; brother, Lyndell Fowler and wife, Ann of Easley; sister, Gail Byrd and husband, Ronny of Myrtle Beach; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Fowler Burns and husband, Mike, Brian Fowler and wife, Becky, McKenzie Taylor and husband, Ryne, Morgan Byrd and wife, Alli; and first wife Nancy Fowler.
James will lie in state Wednesday, July 15, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown from 3:00 until 7:00 pm for viewing and to leave notes of condolences for his family. Due to CDC for social distancing guidelines, there will be no traditional visitation.
The funeral will be Thursday, July 16, at 3:00 pm at Taylors First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Enoree Baptist Church Cemetery where his family's Christian heritage dates back to his great-great-great-grandfather, circa 1799-1883. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W Main St, Taylors, SC 29687.
