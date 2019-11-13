|
|
James W. Herron
Rock Hill - The Rev. James W. Herron of Rock Hill, SC died on November 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Chelsa Tumbleston of Rock Hill, their two sons, Robert Herron (Susan) of Rock Hill, Warren Herron of Charleston and three grandchildren, Caroline, Cameron and Chandler Herron; his sister, Sarah Cain of Summerville; in-laws, Claire and William Wertz of Charleston, Norma Herron of Columbia along with a large number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Rock Hill on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will follow the service at the church. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made in Rev. Herron's name to First Baptist Church of Rock Hill, c/o Building Fund, 481 Hood Center Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019