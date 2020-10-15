James William League, 83, husband of Barbara Owens League, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born November 20, 1936 in Greenville, SC, Jim was the son of the late William Roy and Mamie Gladys Still League. He was a graduate of Greenville High School, class of 1955, and Furman University, class of 1959. Jim honorably served his country in the US Army. He was in textile management, working with JP Stevens and Milliken & Co. for more than 40 years.
Jim was an international traveler, but was also content to be working in his yard. He loved visiting and talking with friends and family, or anyone for that matter, and made friends anywhere he went. Jim was an avid Gamecock fan and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his son James Brandt League of Richmond, VA; daughter, Lisa League Largen and her husband, William Henry Largen, of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, James Garnett Largen, William Parker Largen, John Camden Largen, Brianna McKenzie League, and Madison Nicole League; special nieces, Susan Boiter Trotter and Vickie Hall Waldrop; his beloved pup, Jingles; and his special neighborhood buddies, Anna, John Parker, and Grace Trizzino.
Jim was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Marie League Hall and her husband, Richard Montgomery Hall, and Sarah Elizabeth League Garrison and her husband, Jack Willis Garrison.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 18th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by The Reverend Joanne R. Hull and Dr. Bruce Russell.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, attn: Director of Development, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
