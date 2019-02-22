Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
James Wallace Mann Obituary
James Wallace Mann

Greenville - James Wallace Mann, 80, of Greenville, passed away at home on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Floyd Mann and Lois Howard Drexel. He was a 1958 graduate of Parker High School, a 1963 graduate of Furman University and retired owner of Mann Enterprises. Wallace was an Eagle Scout and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his four children, Allen Mann (Sandra), Ashley Combs (Jim), Jamie Mann (Julie), all of Greenville, SC, and Michael Mann (Kara), of Midlothian, VA; 12 grandchildren, Brandi Willis (Matt), of Greenville, SC, Adrienne Gagnon (Travis), of Nottingham, NH, Addison DiFresco (Sarah), Christian Combs, Amanda Combs, Jeffery Sexton, Andy Sexton, Jay Mann and Charlotte Mann, all of Greenville, SC, Flynn Mann, Lyla Mann and Holden Mann, all of Midlothian, VA; 7 great grandchildren, Ryan Willis, Reagan Willis, Chase Willis, Riley Willis, Jacob Willis, all of Greenville, SC, Gabrielle Gagnon and Mathis Gagnon, of Nottingham, NH a brother, Gordon Mann and a sister, Elizabeth Williman.

Wallace was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Mann in 2018; and two sisters, Jean Fuquay and Francis Tumblin.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. A private burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Birding Association, PO Box 744, Delaware City, DE 19706 or www2.aba.org

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019
