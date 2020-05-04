Services
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William (Bill) Burch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William (Bill) Burch Obituary
James William

(Bill) Burch

Orangeburg - James William (Bill) Burch, 91, of Orangeburg and recently Chapin, S.C., passed away at his home Saturday, May 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced later by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

After service in the Air Force, Bill worked as a nuclear and civil engineer with the Atomic Energy Commission, S.C Nuclear Advisory Board and the Navy and Army. He is survived locally by 2 sons, Robert H. Burch and Marcus C. Burch (Barbara).

The family suggest memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -