James William Johnson



Fayetteville, NC - James William Johnson, 93, of 1919 Fordham Drive, Fayetteville, NC, died April 30, 2019. Born in Miami, FL, he was the son of the late Lester E. and Barbara Law Johnson.



Mr. Johnson was a graduate of the University of Tampa in Florida and received a Master's Degree from Emory University in Georgia. He was an active member with Baptist churches, dedicating his life to full-time church-related work in education. He was an educator, teaching at Furman University for 38 years prior to retirement.



Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Ethel Ruth Johnson; and two sisters, Dorothy Gentry of Greenville, SC and Mary Manning of Anderson, SC. Surviving are one sister, Beverly Parks of McCormick, SC; son and daughter-in-law, Janz Lester and Sandra Johnson of Fayetteville, NC; a granddaughter, Natalie Johnson of Tuscaloosa, AL; a granddaughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Miles Hall of Leland, NC; five great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Davis, Grant, Juliet, and Millie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive on Saturday, May 11th at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1:00 - 1:45 pm, and a committal will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ethel Boyce Johnson Scholarship Fund, Houghton College, One Willard Avenue, Houghton, NY 14744.



Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 9, 2019