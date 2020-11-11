1/
James Wyman Kellett
James Wyman Kellett

Simpsonville - James Wyman Kellett, 58, husband of Marie DeShields Kellett for 38 years, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Mr. Kellett was born in Greenville, SC to James Darrell Kellett and Elaine Shaver Kellett. Wyman was a member of Fork Shoals Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Wyman was the co-owner of Kellett Plumbing in Simpsonville. He was an active supporter of the Dream Foundation and its cause of providing terminally-ill patients with a "dream-come-true" experience. He was an avid hunter and shared his testimony at the church's annual Turkey Seminar.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, are three sons; Derek Kellett, Will Kellett, and Cody Kellett; a daughter, Kayla Blackwell (Dewayne); a brother, Keith Kellett (Lavinia); a sister, Michelle Kellett; a mother in-law, Mary Holden; a brother in-law, Curt DeShields (Sonja); and five grandchildren, Caden Welman Kellett, Kinley Kellett, Keyanna Blackwell, Wyman Blackwell, and Lillian Blackwell. He was predeceased by a sister, Teresa Kellett.

The family will receive friends 5-7pm Friday in the fellowship hall of Fork Shoals Baptist Church. Friends are asked to register in the sanctuary and will be directed in small numbers to the fellowship hall.

Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday at Fork Shoals Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jay Howard. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Fletcher Funeral Service




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fork Shoals Baptist Church
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fork Shoals Baptist Church
