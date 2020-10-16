1/
Jamie Bryant Bunche
Jamie Bryant Bunche

Taylors - Jamie Carol Bryant Bunche, 55, of Taylors, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of Roy Edward Bryant and the late Patricia Ann Kidd Bryant.

Jamie was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She was formerly employed with Charter Communications and enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are her husband, Bradley Thomas Bunche; a daughter, Meagan Bunche of Taylors; a sister, Sandra Lynn Bryant Finger (Jeff) of Westminster; and two brothers, Michael Edward Bryant and Mark Allen Bryant both of Easley.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
