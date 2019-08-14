|
Jan Cary Dillard
Greenville - Jan Cary Dillard, 67, passed away on August 12, 2019 at her home.
A native of Johnson City, TN, daughter of the late William P. and June Stump Cary, she was a retired employee of Piedmont Travel and a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis Troy Dillard of the home; one daughter, Cary Swofford (Jay) of Greenville; one son, Adam Dillard (B.J.) of Greenville; one brother, Bill Ellis Cary (Sandy) of Greenville; one sister, Jill Brown (Donnie) of Taylors and two grandchildren, Bowen Dillard and Sawyer Dillard.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Ralph Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 14, 2019