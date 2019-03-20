Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Jane Bakuhn Wasilewski

Simpsonville - Jane Dorothy (Bakuhn) Wasilewski, 88, widow of Walter John Wasilewski, passed away on March 14, 2019 at her home in Simpsonville, SC.

Born in New Castle, PA., she was the daughter of the late Afanazy and Olga (Rekutz) Bakuhn.

She is survived by three children, Ken Wasilewski and wife Sherri of Houston, TX, Cathy Kielar of St. Petersburg, FL, and Bill Wasilewski and wife Denise of Greenville, SC; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, John Bakuhn and wife Joanne of New Castle, PA and a sister-in-law, Donna Lehberger and husband Darrell of New Castle, PA.

Prior to moving to Greenville, SC, she was a member of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, a School Board member, and a former City Councilperson in New Castle, PA. Along with her husband Walter, she owned and operated Wasilewski's Market until their retirement in 1998.

At her request there will be no service or calling hours.

Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019
