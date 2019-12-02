Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Judy Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Judy Taylor Obituary
Jane Judy Taylor

Greenville - Jane Judy Taylor, 70, of Greenville, widow of O. Jack Taylor, Jr., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Will S. Judy and Daisy Stringfellow Judy. She graduated from Wade Hampton High School, the College of Charleston, and the College of Allied Health Sciences, MUSC.

Mrs. Taylor was a past president of Greenville Woman's Club, Greenville Garden Club, and Wildwood Garden Club. She is survived by Murray S. Judy, brother; Nikki Guy Latham, sister; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1 PM at the Poinsett Club. The family requests no flowers.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -