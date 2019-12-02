|
Jane Judy Taylor
Greenville - Jane Judy Taylor, 70, of Greenville, widow of O. Jack Taylor, Jr., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Will S. Judy and Daisy Stringfellow Judy. She graduated from Wade Hampton High School, the College of Charleston, and the College of Allied Health Sciences, MUSC.
Mrs. Taylor was a past president of Greenville Woman's Club, Greenville Garden Club, and Wildwood Garden Club. She is survived by Murray S. Judy, brother; Nikki Guy Latham, sister; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1 PM at the Poinsett Club. The family requests no flowers.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019