Jane King
Jane King

Gray Court - Jane King, age 82, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Charleston, IL, and was a daughter of the late Clyde McMillion and Emma Roach McMillion.

Mrs. King was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill, and a life member of the VFW Auxillary.

She is survived by her husband, Don King; her son, Frankie and Wanda Simmerman; her stepson, Brian King; her brothers, Howard "Cork" McMillion and Don McMillion; her sister, Betty Perkins; fourteen grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Terry and Gary Simmerman; her brothers, Leroy "Bud" McMillion and Harold "Curley" McMillion; her sisters-in-law, Alice McMillion and Mamie Lou McMillion; her sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Dillow; and brothers-in-law, Lester Dillow and Lloyd Perkins.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens on Monday, December 7th, at 4 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens




Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
the Gray Funeral Home Chapel
DEC
7
Memorial service
04:00 PM
the Gray Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gray Funeral Home Inc
500 W Main St
Laurens, SC 29360
(864) 984-2200
