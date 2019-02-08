|
Janet Ann Griffin
Greenville - Janet Ann Griffin, 70, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Arnold and Marie Berg Nolden.
Jan established her career as the Executive Director of Friends of the Greenville Zoo (FOZ), where she played a key role in the growth success of the zoo for over 24 years. Under her leadership, memberships in FOZ were raised from 300 to over 7,500, and she was a founder for many popular zoo events like Sippin' Safari and Boo in the Zoo. She was passionate about animals and her work, and she did it with intelligence, hard work, a can-do attitude, and a wonderful grace.
After her retirement, Jan worked at Mariani's Boutique, where both the place and the people were very near and dear to her heart. She also volunteered through Furman University to teach adult literacy, and was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Jan was passionate about seeing the world and traveled to numerous countries and continents in her lifetime.
She also had a fierce love for her family, especially her grandchildren who she adored. She married the love of her life, Dr. William Robert Griffin, in 1969, and they were married until his passing in 1997. Her warm heart, positive outlook, and infectious laugh will be deeply missed by those that loved her.
Jan is survived by her children, Robert William Griffin (DeAnn) and Amy Griffin Vigil (David); her grandchildren, Ashton Mackenzie Griffin, William Robert Griffin, and Kelsey Marie Vigil; and her brother, Richard Nolden.
In addition to her beloved husband, Jan is predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Griffin Vigil.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville on Saturday, February 9th at 2:00 pm. Following the service, the family invites friends to join them at the family home to celebrate Jan's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Greenville Humane Society at GreenvilleHumane.com or to McCall Hospice House at 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 8, 2019