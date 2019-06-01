Services
Janet O. Musco

Greenville - Janet Elizabeth Ours Musco, 82, widow of Albert R. Musco, passed away May 30, 2019.

A native of Passaic, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Carl and Beryl Lacock Ours, she was a retired administrative assistant of Cornell University.

Surviving are three sons, Steven Musco of Greenville; David Musco of Albany, New York and Douglas Musco (Phyllis) of Boston, Massachusetts; one sister, Jo Ellen Scurry of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and five grandchildren, Alexandra, Aidan, Abigail, Aubrey and Isabel Musco.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019
