Janet O. Musco
Greenville - Janet Elizabeth Ours Musco, 82, widow of Albert R. Musco, passed away May 30, 2019.
A native of Passaic, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Carl and Beryl Lacock Ours, she was a retired administrative assistant of Cornell University.
Surviving are three sons, Steven Musco of Greenville; David Musco of Albany, New York and Douglas Musco (Phyllis) of Boston, Massachusetts; one sister, Jo Ellen Scurry of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and five grandchildren, Alexandra, Aidan, Abigail, Aubrey and Isabel Musco.
The family is at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019