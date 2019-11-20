|
Janet Pearl Koerber
GREENVILLE - Janet Pearl Koerber, age 85, died on 11/18/19. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Jan attended Marquette University where she earned a B.S. and a Juris Doctorate Degree. She was a self-employed attorney for most of her career. She also was an attorney for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Jan was a member of the U.S. Selective Service Board, which is an appointment recommended by the Governor and authorized under the authority of the President of the United States. She was a S.C. Circuit Court Mediator and formerly taught paralegals at Phillips Junior College in Greenville. Jan retired from the Greenville County Attorney's Office and assisted the Mims Law Firm in Greer as needed for over 25 years. She was a member of the women lawyers' Kappa Beta Phi Society and was listed in the National Social Directory in the first and subsequent editions of Who's Who in American Women and Women Lawyers in America. A longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville, SC, she served in the choir and as the music librarian. Surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Marilyn Koerber of Greenville, nieces, Heidi (Jimmy) Goodwin and Amy (Donough) Forde of Simpsonville, Lori (Brian) Hickman of Travelers Rest, and nephew Jon (Michelle) Koerber of San Ramon, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 421 N. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601 on 11/25/19 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church organ fund.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019