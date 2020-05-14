Services
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Committal
Private
To be announced at a later date
Old Stone Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Hamilton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette Hamilton Obituary
Janette Hamilton

Clemson - Janette Furman McInerny Hamilton, 91, widow of Lucius C. "Luke" Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Easley, SC, a daughter of the late Dr. William Baker and Ruth DeSaussure Furman. She graduated from Easley High School, attended Columbia College and graduated from Furman University. Janette earned her Masters Degree from the College of Charleston. She retired from teaching in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Janette was a member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, was a volunteer at Clemson Downs and was an avid bridge player. She is remembered as "an angel who offered us her warmth, acceptance, support, love, encouragement, and that wonderful smile".

Surviving are her children, Elizabeth "Beth" M. Waller Tanner of Clemson/ Merritt Island, FL, Joseph "Jay"(Leona) S. McInerny of Covington, GA; Bill Hamilton of Greenville SC, Lucy (Joe) H. Pulliam of Greenville, SC and David (Vivien) Hamilton of Traveler's Rest, SC; seven grandchildren: Lisa Waller, Shea (Sammy) M. Amor, Tristan McInerny, Anna (Alex) P. Cathcart, Thomas Pulliam, Sarah Hamilton and Caroline Hamilton; and great grandchildren, Blair Cathcart and soon to be baby Amor.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth (Keith) M. Furman; brothers, Thomas DeSaussure Furman and William B. Furman; and sisters, Caroline F. Hamilton and Mellicent F. White.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private committal service in Old Stone Church Cemetery and plan to have a Celebration of Life which will be announced when it is scheduled.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The Greenville News from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -