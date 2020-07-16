1/1
Janice D. Wall
1950 - 2020
Easley - Janice Dillard Wall, 70, of Easley, South Carolina, went home to be with her Lord on July 13th.

Janice was born on February 16th, 1950 to Lawrence and Ruth Dillard in Greenville, SC. Janice was raised in Greenville and graduated from JL Mann High School in in 1968 before attending Clemson University and ultimately graduating from Greenville Technical College with an Associates Degree in nursing. After graduation, Janice worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for a time at Baptist Hospital Easley and for the majority of her career at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville. She retired in 2016 after over 40 years of patient care and dedicated service. Janice was a member of First Baptist Church Easley.

In 1977, she met John Tobin Wall, and they wed in 1978, going on to have three children, Katherine (born and deceased in 1980) Michael Wall, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Martha Wall, of Chicago, Illinois.

Janice loved her work, her friends, her family, and her many animals. Janice was particularly fond of her horse Cherokee, a Tennessee Walking Horse/Quarter Horse mix. She is remembered as a woman of strength, provision, and work ethic, working 12-hour swing shifts well into her 50's. No matter how hard the work became, she retained her sense of humor and was quick to laugh. At times the sole breadwinner for the family, she tirelessly ensured that none went without while encouraging her children to strive and achieve more. Later in life, Janice enjoyed time with her grandchildren and church bible study. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving and loyal wife, mother, and friend.

Janice is predeceased by her husband John, her parents, her sister Linda, her sister Anne, and her sister Robin. She is survived by her sister Lauren Lorentzen of Dunwoody, GA, sister Lisa Agan of Cartersville, GA, brother Robert Dillard of Easley, SC, her two children Michael and Martha, and five grandchildren, Angela, Ryan, Hannah, Jackson, and Joanie.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, SC.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Wall family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Wall family in making arrangements. (864) 878-6371.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
8648786371
