Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie Walker Obituary
Janie Walker

Greenville - Janie Elaine Walker, 71, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Francis East Side after a battle with health issues.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Queen Street Baptist Church at 1 Fleming Street, Greenville, SC 29607, or a .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now