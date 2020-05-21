|
Jay Martin Schiller
- - December 26, 1942 - April 22, 2020
Jay was born and raised in Raleigh, N.C, before serving four years the Navy. He was longtime member of the Greenville Roundtowners. He leaves behind three children Julia, Allan and Emilie; three grandchildren: Sam, Amilia and Leah and her husband Larry, whom have two children of their own, Alex and Lily. Jay will be interned at the Dallas-Ft.Worth National Cemetery when the VA can schedule the proceedings.
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 23, 2020