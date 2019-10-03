Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Jay Neff Obituary
Jay Neff

Mauldin - Jerald James "Jay" Neff, Jr., 41, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Diana Kondrek Neff and the late Jerald J. Neff, Sr.

As a young child, Jay attended the Hollis Center. He earned his Certificate of Completion from the Washington Center, and most recently attended the Patrick Center. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Michelle McKee and husband, Eric, of Mauldin; two brothers, Rob Neff of Mauldin, and Andy Neff of Taunton, MA; as well as his nieces and nephews, Isaac McKee, Savannah McKee, Catie McKee, Erin McKee, and James McKee.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to Camp Spearhead, 4806 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019
