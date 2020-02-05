Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Jean B. Primm

Jean B. Primm Obituary
Jean B. Primm

Greenville - Jean Bougades Primm passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020.

Jean is survived by; son George W. Primm; and former daughter-in-law Carol M. Hardman; grandson Randall F. Primm, grandson Robert J. Primm, granddaughter Alison Carol Primm Maxwell (Christopher) and great-granddaughter Harlow Mae Maxwell.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband James Franklin Primm; son James F. Primm II; father George Bougades and mother Lillian Ivey.

A visitation for Jean will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Dr, Greenville, South Carolina 29609, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Camp Spearhead 4232 SC-11, Slater-Marietta, SC 29661.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawn-fh.com for the Primm family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
