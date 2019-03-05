|
Jean Bradberry King
Abbeville - Jean Bradberry King, 90, resident of 365 Bulls Horne Rd. Nation Community widow of Julius "Buddy" King went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 3, 2019, after passing at the Hospice House in Greenwood SC.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2:00 PM in New Hope Presbyterian Church with the Rev. James Norris officiating. The burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Monday evening at the funeral home.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the King family
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 5, 2019