Jean Cannon Bowser
Taylors - Jean Cannon Bowser, 88, wife of Oren Eugene "Gene" Bowser, of Taylors, died Monday, December 9, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Julius H. Cannon, Sr. and Annie Alverson Cannon.
Jean was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. She attended Furman University and retired from Liberty Life and American Mutual Life Insurance Company. Jean enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping and taking walks.
In addition to her loving husband of 66 years, she is survived by a daughter, Barbara Bowser of Roanoke, VA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019