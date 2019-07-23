Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Jean Durham Shaver

Greenville - Jean Durham Shaver, 88, widow of Charles Vernon Shaver, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 22, 2019.

Mrs. Shaver was born in Tryon, NC. She was a graduate of North Greenville University and Furman University and was retired from Dow Chemical. She was a member of Brookwood Church.

Surviving, are a son, Joey Shaver (Jennie); three grandchildren, Spencer Shaver (Tasha), Beverly Abramczyk (John) and Jennifer Reid (Shane); two great-grandchildren, Kynslee Shaver and Waylon Shaver and one brother, Al Wainwright.

Funeral Services will be 12pm Thursday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681. Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019
