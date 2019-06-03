|
|
Jean H. Galit
Pendleton - Jean Hamer Galit, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina October 24, 1934 a daughter of Leroy D. and Marie Thompson Hamer. Jean was of the Methodist faith.
After a short time in college, Jean went to work selling insurance, a job that later led her to administration. When she wasn't working, Jean dabbled with archery, enjoyed crafts and gardening, loved animals and was a great cook.
Jean is survived by seven nieces; three nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by three sisters, Betty H. Lewis, Happy Devitt, and Joan Ardell Newton; and a nephew, Sinclair "Trey" Lewis III.
In accordance with Jean's wishes there will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 3, 2019