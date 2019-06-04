Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Greenville - Jean H. McElrath, 88, widow of the late Paul Wendell. McElrath, of Greenville, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born in Brevard, NC, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Ola Whitmire Galloway.

Jean was a life-long servant of God and a member of the Greenville Paris Church of God. Jean was a savvy and proud businesswoman for 35 years, owning seven eateries, The Dixie Family Restaurants and Banyan Tree Steak and Seafood Restaurant since July 22, 1984. She loved making people happy serving up delicious family recipes and putting a smile on peoples' faces with her wit, charm, and tales. Jean was very proud to have retained a loving and hardworking staff for more than 30 years. She loved and cherished the friendship and service of her long-time secretary Elizebeth (Lib) Alexander.

She is survived by an adopted daughter, April Dawn Riddle; grandsons, Roger K. Hensley of Greenville and Gary Fansler of Honolulu, Hawaii. She has three granddaughters; Ashley Rowland-Riccio of Huntersville, NC, Kelly N. Hensley of Greenville, and Roxanne Astronomo of San Bernardino, CA. She was the proud grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren, one being her heart and joy, Lacey Cook Gestwicki and two great-great grandchildren, Zachary Van and Elizabeth "Ellie" Grey Gestwicki, Jeans son-in-law Barry L. Rowland of Spartanburg and niece, Geraldine Fischer Ashe and family of Lake Toxaway, NC share her legacy.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her beloved children, Linda Hensley Rowland and Larry Keith Hensley.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 3:00 p.m. in the funeral homes chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to the Greenville Paris Church of God, 1002 West Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019
