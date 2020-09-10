Jean Jackson Harmon
Greenwood - Jean Jackson Harmon, 93, resident of N. Hills Estates, widow of James Bynum "Jim" Harmon, passed away, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home.
Born August 19, 1927 in Wagener, SC she was the daughter of M.H. Jackson and Nadine Williams Jackson. Mrs. Harmon was raised at Connie Maxwell Children's Home. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Limestone College. Mrs. Harmon retired from Piedmont Technical College. She was an avid USC Gamecock fan.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and served as church clerk for years. She was also a member of the Agape Sunday School Class,
Surviving are her daughter, Vicky H. Collins of Greenwood, SC, son, James Curtis "Curt" Harmon of Columbia, SC; one sister, Meb J. Cooper and a granddaughter Jennifer P. Cain of Greenwood, SC.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Harmon was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Herman Bradley and Rev. Eldredge Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mrs. Harmons tribute wall at www.blythfuenralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Northside Baptist Church, 409 North Side Dr W. Greenwood, SC 29649.
.
