Jean K. Brown
Greenville - Jean K. Brown, 86, of Greenville, SC, widow of Robert L. Brown, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1st, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born Betty Jean Kirby on January 1st, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC and grew up with numerous extended family in the Drayton Mill community. She was the daughter of Joe Charles Kirby and Vernie Davis Kirby of Drayton, SC.
Jean married Herbert L. Smith and moved to Greenville in the early 1950s and made a lasting impact in the Greenville community. For over 20 years, Jean was the Director of Leadership Greenville with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Her leadership and enthusiasm for this program helped foster generations of participants to serve their communities. Jean also spent her time serving selflessly on the following boards over the years: Community Concert Association (President); Community Foundation Review Board; American Cancer Society Board; Greenville Civic Ballet Board (President and Treasurer); Board member of Volunteer Greenville, Board member of South Carolina Association of Leadership Organizations; S.C. Health and Human Services Advisory Committee; Zonta of Greenville (President, two terms); Leadership Greenville Forum Board member and Meals on Wheels.
Jean was an active member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. Her hobbies included reading, traveling, cheering on her Clemson Tigers and building memories with grandchildren. One hobby few people knew was driving sports cars competitively, having won over 17 trophies with the Sports Car Club of South Carolina. She was an extraordinary woman serving her community and caring for her family.
Her life will be forever remembered and cherished by her children and family. Surviving her are brothers Dr. Hugh Kirby (Deane) of Hartwell, GA, Dan Kirby of Greenville, SC, children Ann Swift (Brad)of Flat Rock, NC, and Lynn Rehm (Rich) of Beaufort, NC, Mark Smith (Pam) of Greenville, SC, Keith Brown (Angie) of Georgetown, SC and Donna Friddle of Greenville, SC.
Grandchildren are Jennifer Rehm, Peter Rehm (Holli), Erin Rehm Austin (Ben), Amber Swift, Cole Smith, Isabella Smith, Brandon Brown (Heather), Jessica Brown Watts (Bradley), Will Friddle, Luke Friddle and great grandchildren John and David Austin and Ryan Watts.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Hampton Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12th, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30pm at Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Online tributes at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019