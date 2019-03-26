Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
For more information about
Jean Lindsey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lindsey


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Lindsey Obituary
Jean Lindsey

Greenville - Jean Fowler Lindsey, 93, wife of the late Charles A. Lindsey, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, SC, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie Jordan Fowler.

Jean was an active member of McCarter Presbyterian Church until her recent illness.

She is survived by daughters Regina Eargle (Doug) and Kim Beam (Eddie); grandchildren, Scott Beam (Jennifer), Amy Wilborne (Dwayne), Charlsye McCarson (Kevin), Katie Nichols, and Lindsey Autrey (Brian); great grandchildren, J.P. Beam, Josie, Gracie and Maggie Clayton, MacKenzie and Coleman Wilborne, Hunter and Savannah McCarson, Colton and Cash Nichols, Braydon and Mckayla Autrey; and one sister, Roberta Kuykendall.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Earle Fowler.

The family would like to thank Open Arms Hospice for their love and support.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park immediately preceding the service from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.

Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now