Jean Lindsey
Greenville - Jean Fowler Lindsey, 93, wife of the late Charles A. Lindsey, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Born in Pelzer, SC, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie Jordan Fowler.
Jean was an active member of McCarter Presbyterian Church until her recent illness.
She is survived by daughters Regina Eargle (Doug) and Kim Beam (Eddie); grandchildren, Scott Beam (Jennifer), Amy Wilborne (Dwayne), Charlsye McCarson (Kevin), Katie Nichols, and Lindsey Autrey (Brian); great grandchildren, J.P. Beam, Josie, Gracie and Maggie Clayton, MacKenzie and Coleman Wilborne, Hunter and Savannah McCarson, Colton and Cash Nichols, Braydon and Mckayla Autrey; and one sister, Roberta Kuykendall.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Earle Fowler.
The family would like to thank Open Arms Hospice for their love and support.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park immediately preceding the service from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences may be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019