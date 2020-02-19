Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Low
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mardell Low

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Mardell Low Obituary
Jean Mardell Low

Greenville - Jean Mardell Low, 97, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born inGrove City, PA to the daughter of the late Charles Leslie VanDyke and Floretta Milsop.

She was a devoted member of Augusta Road Church of Christ in Greenville.

Jean is survived by her husband, Maurice F. Low; daughters: Dorothy Pierce, Rebecca Johnson (Jerry) and Cindy Strandburg (Dennis); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren.

Funerals service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Church of Christ-Augusta Road, 5315 Old Augusta Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 followed by a graveside service at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, SC. Family will be receiving friends before the service at 1:00 PM.

Visit the Mackey at Woodlawn Memorial Park online guest registry at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -