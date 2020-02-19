|
Jean Mardell Low
Greenville - Jean Mardell Low, 97, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born inGrove City, PA to the daughter of the late Charles Leslie VanDyke and Floretta Milsop.
She was a devoted member of Augusta Road Church of Christ in Greenville.
Jean is survived by her husband, Maurice F. Low; daughters: Dorothy Pierce, Rebecca Johnson (Jerry) and Cindy Strandburg (Dennis); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren.
Funerals service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Church of Christ-Augusta Road, 5315 Old Augusta Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 followed by a graveside service at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont, SC. Family will be receiving friends before the service at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020