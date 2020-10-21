1/1
Jean Miller Kennett
Greenville - Jean Miller Kennett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and was welcomed by her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had just celebrated her ninety-sixth birthday. The daughter of the late Lee Freeman Miller and Sue Henderson Miller, Jean was a proud Greenville native and raised her family here.

A woman of abiding faith, Mrs. Kennett was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for more than sixty years, and dearly cherished the many friendships she made through her ladies Bible studies. She was also a retiree of Sears Roebuck after more than thirty years of service to the company. Loving any reason for a social gathering, Mrs. Kennett was an active part of her Greenville High School class reunions and the Gridley Club, as well as an avid Furman basketball and Dodger baseball fan through the years.

Mrs. Kennett is survived by her son, Columbus Dean Kennett, III (Candace); her daughter, Beth Kennett Windsor (Marty); her daughter-in-law, Shirley Kennett; and her three devoted sisters, Frances Miller Redick (Meb, deceased), Joan Miller Lasorda (Tommy), and Gladys Miller Reeves (Johnny). She is also survived and adored by her five grandchildren: Charles Kennett (Janice), Ken Kennett, Aimee Ward (Derrick), Phil Windsor (Amanda), and Shelley Windsor; as well as six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her husband of forty-eight years, Columbus Dean Kennett, Jr.; her brother, Lee Freeman Miller, Jr.; her son, Charles Freeman Kennett; her granddaughter, Deanna Kennett Stone; and her great-grandson, Charles Iseman Ward.

Mrs. Kennett leaves a long legacy of faith, love, family, and service to those around her.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County, PO Box 26824, Greenville, SC 29616.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
