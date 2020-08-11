Jean P. Baiden



Greenville, SC - Jean Parsons Baiden died Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a 24-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Lena Belle and Vernon Edwin Parsons and a 1961 graduate of Fayetteville High School.



Jean has been active member of the Greenville community over the course of her decades here. She helped found the Metropolitan Arts Council, was a member of the Greenville Junior Women's Club, was recognized as "Woman of the Year" from the National Federation of Women's Clubs, and was a longtime volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County. Jean's commitment to the development of the Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville and her participation on the initial capital campaign helped launch the project. Jean faithfully served two church congregations in the Greenville area. As a 34-year member of Taylors First Baptist, she co-founded the wedding committee and led senior high school youth groups. As a member for the past 11 years of John Knox Presbyterian, Jean served as an elder, and as chairwoman of the Christian Ministry and Outreach, wedding, and bereavement committees. For 54 years she helped brides and grooms plan their special day as a wedding and etiquette consultant.



Jean is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arthur Hamilton Baiden III MG AUS (Ret.), her daughter Annalynn Barnett Baiden, her son A. Hamilton Baiden IV (Dawn), and brother Donald Edwin Parsons (Cressie). She cherished her three "grandgirls": Skylar Serge, Mia Serge, and Lili Baiden. Jean was predeceased by both of her parents and her son-in-law, James Earle Barnett Jr.



Jean successfully battled this terrible disease for so many years in part because of the cutting-edge care she received from the Prisma Health Cancer Institute and, in particular, Dr. Larry Gluck. The family would also like to thank Interim Hospice and Upstate Living Water for the outstanding care and comfort they provided in her final days.



Because of the constraints of the current pandemic, a public celebration of Jean's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance; P. O. Box 9428; Greenville, SC; 29604.



The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store