Jean Porter
Jean Porter

Greer - Jean Porter, 71, wife of Ralph Porter of Greer, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

Born in Augusta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Ruby Collins McRae.

Mrs. Porter was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church. Jean was a guidance counselor and taught biology for the Greenville County School System.

She was preceded in death by sons, Bradford Porter and Jonathan Porter.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
