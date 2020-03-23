|
Jean Richters
Greenville - Jean Richters, 73, of Greenville, South Carolina, loving wife of the late Modris "Mac" Edgar Richters, passed away March 21, 2020.
Born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Billie Shearer. Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. She suffered poor health in the later part of her life but was still an example of God's faithfulness to all those who came in contact with her. Her family would like to thank National Healthcare Center, Greenville as well as Caris Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Also thank you to the members of John Knox for their ministry.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Kevin Goad and three grandchildren, Emily, Katlyn, and Charlotte.
Out of concern for the health and well-being of the community that she loved, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Piedmont Women's Center, www.piedmontwomenscenter.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020