Jean Roper

Greenville - Jean Price Roper, 71, of Greenville, SC, went to be with her Lord on September 3, 2020. She was the wife of James Roper and the daughter of the late Mildred Moore Price and Robert Wilson Price, Sr. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons, Jeff Reid of Macon, GA, and Brandon Reid (Andrea) of Simpsonville, SC; beloved grandchildren: April Reid of Macon, GA, and Alexis, Amber, and Adam Reid of Simpsonville, SC; and sister, Linda Price Templeton (Bob) of Laurens, SC. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy PriceWasson (Bill) of Laurens, SC; and brothers: Robert, Charles, Guy, and Alfred Price.



Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Ave., Laurens, SC 29360; or The Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









