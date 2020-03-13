|
Jean Watson Coble
Greenville - Jean Watson Coble, 93, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Born in Montreal, Wisconsin, she was a daughter of the late Edward "Ted" and Elizabeth "Marion" Lutey Watson. Jean was a Physical Therapist for over 45 years, working for Cerebral Palsy in North Carolina, The Shriners Hospital, Vaughn and Seward Private Practice, and finally retiring from the Greenville County School District. She was a past member of the American Physical Therapy Association, and a past member of the SC State Board of Physical Therapy. She was very active in her church, Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was in the church choir, and superintendent of Sunday School.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol Ann Coble Smith (Ray) of Summerville, and Catherine Susan Coble Alewine of Belton; six grandchildren, Nicholas Allen Smith, Zachary Benjamin Smith, Matthew Ryan Alewine, Jennifer Kathleen Staples, Rudy James Staples, and Jason Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Jean Coble Balentine; and her brother and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the Remembrance Chapel Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm in the mausoleum chapel.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the .
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park is assisting the Coble family.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020