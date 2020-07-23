Jeanette "Jenny" Hager
Greenville - Jeanette "Jenny" Hager, 86, of Greenville SC passed away July 22, 2020 in Greenville SC.
Private funeral service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal Church with a burial service at Woodlawn Memorial Park on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM . The Reverend Charles Jenkins will officiate. Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive are handling the funeral arrangements.
Jeanette, or Jenny as known to most, was born in Monticello FL to Thomas and Thelma Folsom. She graduated from Jefferson Count High School class of 1951, then went on to earn a degree in Education from Florida State University in 1955 where she served as President of Phi Mu Sorority. She married Ralph S. Hager in 1955 and was a primary school teacher in Leon county Schools for 40 years. She was an active member in Daughters of the King at St John's Episcopal Church in Tallahassee FL. She was an avid bridge player and loved to paint.
Jenny is survived by her children: Leanne Hager and Brad Hager, daughter-in-law Michelle Hager; grandchildren: Jennifer Aldridge, Michelle Weaver, Norman Weaver, Sarah (Justin) Smith, and Ethan Hager; great grandchildren: Kaylie Aldridge, Savanna Aldridge, Dylan Coffman, Sarah Coffman, Flint Smith, and Mason Smith. Jenny is preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Folsom, parents Thomas and Thelma Folsom, husband Ralph S. Hager, and a brother, Thomas Folsom Jr.
