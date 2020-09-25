Jeanette VanGorden

Jeanette Van Gorden
Greenville - Frances Jeanette Jones Van Gorden "Nana", 83, wife of the late Walter Van Gorden, walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Merritt Jones.
Jeanette was a life-long member of Edgewood Baptist Church where she served faithfully and loved singing (in her beautiful alto voice) in the church choir.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Coleman and her husband, Troy, and Tracy Cooper and her husband, Phil; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her only surviving brother, Richard Jones.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown Chapel. The family appreciates those in attendance observing the CDC guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, 107 Meadow Wood Dr., Greenville, SC 29615.
