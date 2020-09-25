1/1
Jeanette VanGorden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Van Gorden

Greenville - Frances Jeanette Jones Van Gorden "Nana", 83, wife of the late Walter Van Gorden, walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Merritt Jones.

Jeanette was a life-long member of Edgewood Baptist Church where she served faithfully and loved singing (in her beautiful alto voice) in the church choir.

She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Coleman and her husband, Troy, and Tracy Cooper and her husband, Phil; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her only surviving brother, Richard Jones.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown Chapel. The family appreciates those in attendance observing the CDC guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, 107 Meadow Wood Dr., Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
I'm so very sorry, Kim, and Tracy, and all your family. I loved your Mother very much - she was one of a kind - and with such a loving heart. I can't imagine your grief and pain right now. We love you!
Vance Jenkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved