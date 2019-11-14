|
|
Jeannette Johnson Garrett
Greenville - Mrs. Jeannette Johnson Garrett of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Born in Anniston, Alabama in 1929 and a resident of Pensacola, Florida for 65 years, she recently resided in Greenville, South Carolina for the last 14 years, and was Baptist by faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Pilyer Garrett; and her parents, Dewey Hubert and Ann Clair Johnson, all of Pensacola, Florida.
Survivors include three daughters; Donna Gay Goneke of Lillian, Alabama; Merrie Dawn Garrett of Oviedo, Florida; and Dixie Garrett Cartmell of Greenville, South Carolina; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Hubert Johnson of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and a sister, Dorothy Ann Meyer of Highlands, North Carolina.
Mrs. Garrett traced her ancestry to colonial days, and was a member of Colonial Dames XVII Century.
A graduate of Florida State University and taught in the Escambia County Public School system in Pensacola, Florida for 21 years until her retirement in 1985.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Services will be held at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00pm, with interment to follow at St John Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019