Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Grace Church
Highway 81
Easley, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church - Powdersville
Jeff Finley Obituary
Jeff Finley

Easley - Jeffrey Lane Finley, 54, of Easley, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.

Born in Oconee County, he was the son of Ronald L. and Barbara Felts Finley.

Jeff was a graduate of Wren High School, Class of 1983 and Lander University, Class of 1988. He was employed with Cass Information Systems, Inc. and was formerly associated with Windstream.

He was a member of Grace Church - Powdersville and was part of the Praise Band. He was a former Tae Kwan Do instructor and taught guitar lessons. He loved life and his family and he will be greatly missed.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his two sons, Jacob Finley and Aaron Finley; his sister, Jennifer Karrol Osgood and her husband, Roger; and his two nephews, Sean Brett and David Brett.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Grace Church - Powdersville. Private burial will follow the service.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 12:00pm - 1:45pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Church - Powdersville, 9205 SC-81, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
