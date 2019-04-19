Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- - Jefferey Vance Willis (Jeff) Son of T.E (Gene) Willis and Dale Willis. Passed away on April 16, 2019.

Jeff is survived by his son Jefferey (Sera) and his loving companion Pam Kral. Her three children, Reana, Shawn, and Savanna and four grandchildren. His sister Sharon Prince and brother Darren Willis.

Jeff was predeceased in life by his brother Bobby. He was a member of Dunean Baptist Church, But due to multiple health problems he was unable to attend for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Animal Shelter.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Palmetto Mortuary 1017 Mauldin Road Greenville, SC 29607 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 19, 2019
