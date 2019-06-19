Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Resources
More Obituaries for Jefferson Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jefferson "Brody" Bates


2017 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jefferson "Brody" Bates Obituary
Jefferson "Brody" Bates

Mt. Pleasant - Jefferson "Brody" Bates, beloved two-year old son of Coleman and Kayce Bates, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed Friday.

Close friends and family gathered Tuesday for a small service at Alhambra Hall in Celebration of Brody's Life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to honor Brody's life do so by making a donation at: www.gofundme.com/f/the-bates-family. These donations will be used to spread Brody's love to help other children.

Brody is survived by his parents and his big sister Porter Mae Bates all of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Kim Porter of Mt. Pleasant as well as his paternal grandparents Joe Mac and Annie Bates of Irmo, SC.

Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to "such as these." - Matthew 19:14. He is there with the LORD and the LORD is with you.

Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now