Jeffrey Dean Ezell
Greenville - Jeffrey Dean Ezell, 55, of Greenville, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of Melvin Haskell Ezell, Jr. and Patricia Boldosier Ezell.
Jeff was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston. He moved to Greenville after law school where he has practiced for 31 years. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed playing drums with local bands.
Jeff is survived by a daughter, Mary Helen Ezell of Greenville; a son, Melvin Haskell Ezell III and his wife, Layne, of Greenville; a sister, Jennifer Ezell Hill and her husband, Chuck, of Mount Pleasant; and two nieces, Harlan Renken and Tanner Renken of Charleston.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 16 Mills Ave., Unit 6, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 15, 2019