Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Kozel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Kozel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Kozel Obituary
Jeffrey Kozel

Simpsonville - Jeffrey L. Kozel, 65, husband of Susan Kozel, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born in LaSalle, IL, he was a son of Cyril and Leta Mae Kozel.

Mr. Kozel was an avid golfer and a member of the Holly Tree Country Club. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 21 years, he is survived by his sons, Brett Kozel and wife, Deborah, and Scott Kozel; granddaughter, Quinn Kozel; and a brother, Thomas Kozel.

He was preceded in death by one brother, David Kozel.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Institute, 300 E. McBee Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now