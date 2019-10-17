|
|
Jeffrey Kozel
Simpsonville - Jeffrey L. Kozel, 65, husband of Susan Kozel, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born in LaSalle, IL, he was a son of Cyril and Leta Mae Kozel.
Mr. Kozel was an avid golfer and a member of the Holly Tree Country Club. He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 21 years, he is survived by his sons, Brett Kozel and wife, Deborah, and Scott Kozel; granddaughter, Quinn Kozel; and a brother, Thomas Kozel.
He was preceded in death by one brother, David Kozel.
A visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Institute, 300 E. McBee Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019