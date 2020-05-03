Resources
Greenville - Jeff passed away peacefully at home early morning April 21st. He was a beloved husband to his wife Donna Keith, and father to Jacob Keith and his wife Nina Kiefel. He was a loving brother to siblings; Laura Brown, Jonathon and Bradley Keith.

He was a true friend and respected by all. His loss will be felt by his friends and family; the funeral will be held at St. James Episcopal Church In Greenville, SC on June 27th at ten am. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. James Church.
Published in The Greenville News from May 3 to May 5, 2020
